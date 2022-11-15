‘Apple Magic Charger’ was in the works, but killed | AppleInsider





Apple Magic Charger. Image source: @TheBlueMister on Twitter





An unannounced, cancelled MagSafe product referred to as the “Apple Magic Charger” is making its rounds through various Chinese collectors who want to get it working again.

Apple develops a multitude of products in secret, many of which are canned before they are seen by the public. It appears that Apple was in the final testing and certification process for a so-called “Apple Magic Charger” before ditching the project.

The Design Validation Test (DVT) model for the Apple Magic Charger was produced and sent out before the project was ultimately scrapped. This means there are real models somewhere in Apple’s supply chain that were built for testing, leading to leaks.

The Twitter user has since posted multiple images of the device, and a teardown, as they work to get it functional. Other collectors based in China, like leaker DuanRui, have begun posting about the product also.







