Apple TV+ picked up then turned down rights to Trump book | AppleInsider





‘Confidence Man’ cover and spine





A new report claims that Apple TV+ had optioned Maggie Haberman’s “Confidence Man” to turn into a series — but Apple has decided to not follow through on the deal.

While the provenance of details in the report are unclear on both ends of the deal-making process, a report on Tuesday alleges that Apple TV+ “quietly” picked up the rights to Donald Trump biography “Confidence Man” shortly after publication. The book, published in October, is chronicle of Donald Trump’s ascension since his early days as a New York City developer.

And, apparently, just as quietly, Apple has decided to not pick up the production for Apple TV+.

The book, researched and written by Maggie Haberman, sold over 100,000 copies in its first month of release. It has overall positive reviews by critics, and still remains in the third spot in books about the US government, and sits at number nine for political leader biographies on Amazon.

AppleInsider has reached out to Apple for comment, and is not expecting a response. The Ankler did not get a comment from Apple, Haberman, or Haberman’s agent.

