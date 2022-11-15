Aqara Enriches Product Portfolio with Introduction of Smart Pet Feeder

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider for smart home products, introduces its Smart Pet Feeder C1 which supports not only scheduled and remote feeding for cats and dogs, but also advanced features such as voice command activation (Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri) and local automation. The pet feeder is now available on Aqara Amazon brand stores in North America (US, Canada) and Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK), and via selective Aqara retailers worldwide.

Built upon the Zigbee 3.0 protocol, the Smart Pet Feeder C1 enables users to extend the connected home experiences to pet care. Scheduled feeding plans guarantee the timely dispensing of pet food, and alternatively pet owners can feed the pets remotely on the mobile phones when they’re out of town1. Major voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri can be used by creating a pet feeding scene on Aqara Home1, so users can ask their favorite assistant to feed the pet from any corner at home, which is particularly helpful for pet owners with limited mobility.

Pet feeding experience is raised to the next level thanks to the smart pet feeder’s ability to connect with other smart home devices, which allows users to integrate this pet feeder as part of their home automation via Aqara Home or IFTTT1. For example, the Pet Feeder can be connected with an Aqara indoor camera, and the camera will start recording when pet food is dispensed so that owners keep an eye on the pet food consumption even when they’re not home. It’s also possible to use a motion sensor to detect whether the pet has approached the feeder after the food is dispensed, if not the next scheduled feeding will be held and a push notification will be sent to the owner as a reminder. The possibilities are unlimited, and Aqara’s expanding portfolio of smart home devices makes it easier for pet owners to keep their pets accompanied and stay in-the-know.

The Pet Feeder C1 has a 4-liter food tank which incorporates around 1.7 kilograms (3.7 pounds) of typical pet food2, and it is ideal for cats and smaller dogs. It keeps up to one month of pet food for a 4-kilogram cat3, and its food tank design allows the regular change of desiccant so that pet food stays dry and fresh.

Apart from being powered by a typical USB-A port4, the Pet Feeder supports an optional D-type (LR20) battery as a power backup5, so it can dispense pet food even when the electricity is cut off. Moreover, the feeding schedules are local, which means that preset schedules remain functional regardless that the Internet connection or the smart home hub goes down. Pet owners will have the peace of mind knowing that pet feeding won’t be compromised even in extreme conditions.

Moreover, the pet feeder allows users to track the food consumption statistics and to help create healthy feeding plans for their pets. Each kind of pet food is different, and users can weigh one portion of the particular pet food and input the value in grams on the Aqara Home app, so that they can keep track of the weight of consumed pet food daily in the device log. Feeding plans can be created and adjusted easily based on the recommended grams of food for the pet.

