Arcomia Metaverse Raises $200K While the Crypto Market is Shaking

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / The crypto market is constantly changing and evolving, with new cryptos and presales emerging all the time. In the past year, we’ve seen a shift away from long-running cryptos in favor of newer, faster-growing projects. Arcomia is one of these new projects that has gained a lot of attention and investment from the crypto community. Arcomia, an Ethereum-based VR project, raised $200,000 in its first period of pre-seed funding, showing just how much potential investors see in this growing sector and more specifically Arcomia itself.

Arcomia’s utility token RCM

The Arcomia ecosystem needs RCM, a utility token, to enable monetization and be used throughout its virtual ecosystem. RCM tokens also give their owners voting rights in a DAO that governs the Arcomia platform. In the future, people will be able to use RCM tokens to make purchases within the Arcomia world. For the first time ever, investors were able to purchase RCM during the Arcomia pre-seed at $0.015. After selling out during the first stage, another funding round is expected very soon.

About Arcomia Labs Ltd.

Behind Arcomia is a game studio and a multi-blockchain company known as Arcomia Labs Ltd. This establishment is working on integrating both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 into a metaverse. Thus the overall project of Arcomia, its management, and its vision came into existence. Arcomia aims to not only provide a seamless open-world Metaverse experience to users but also a marketplace and other features through its UGE, also known as User-Generated Ecosystem.

Arcomia is a cutting-edge Metaverse project that enables users to create, experience, and monetize content and applications using RCM tokens. The main aim of the Arcomia project is to bring blockchain into mainstream virtual experiences. By offering advantages such as interoperability, monetization capabilities, digital scarcity, and true ownership, it hopes to attract both crypto and non-crypto gaming enthusiasts.

Contact: Eduard Driessen

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://arcomia.io/

Discord: https://discord.gg/52sqdhaD6J

SOURCE: Arcomia