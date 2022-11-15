Area Briefs: Millbrook’s Knox to play tennis at UVA Wise

WINCHESTER — Two-time defending Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ singles champion Kinsey Knox signed a national letter of intent to play college tennis at the University of Virginia College at Wise during a ceremony at Millbrook High School on Monday.

Knox, also a district champion and Region 4C doubles finalist with Pioneers teammate Amanda Dalton this past season, was unbeaten in district singles play last spring.

“Once I went into high school and realized I could actually play pretty well, I just have always wanted to get on a college team,” said Knox via telephone on Tuesday.

She also considered Shepherd and Shenandoah as college choices, but Division II UVA Wise won her over. She is receiving a partial athletic and academic scholarship.

“When I went to visit the campus, I just loved it,” said Knox about the school, located in the southwestern part of the state. “It was so pretty. I also loved the atmosphere there. Everybody was so nice.”

UVA Wise is led by Danny Rowland, who is entering his 31st season as a head coach. Rowland is looking for some help after the team went 7-19 overall and 0-12 in the South Atlantic Conference last spring. The Cavaliers went 6-1 in the fall.

This coming season’s roster features freshmen hailing from England (2), Portugal and Venezuela.

“It’s really cool. I met them all when I played a tournament there,” said Knox, who will major in elementary education. “They are all super nice and it’s cool to see all of the cultures on one team.”

Knox is glad to have the decision made and looking forward to her senior season at Millbrook. “There’s definitely less pressure because I don’t have to talk to any more coaches,” Knox said. “Obviously, I still want to do really well, but it’s just mainly to have fun this season because it’s my last one.”

Bahamonde earns Liberty League honor again

Clarke County graduate and Ithaca College senior kicker Nick Bahamonde was named the NCAA Division III Liberty’s League Special Teams Player of the Year for the third straight season on Tuesday.

Bahamonde is 13 for 19 on field goal attempts this season, with a long of 48 yards for the league’s conference champs (10-0 overall, 6-0 Liberty). He is currently ranked second in Division III for field goals per game (1.30).

The four-time Liberty League Special Teams Performer of the Week leads the league in scoring with 85 points (he’s made 46 of 47 extra points). Bahamonde also averaged 58.4 yards on his 72 kickoffs.

On Saturday, Bahamonde helped the No. 9 Bombers — ranked 11th in Division III at the time — complete a perfect regular season with a 34-17 win over No. 9 SUNY Cortland in the 63rd Cortaca Jug game before a crowd of 40,232 at Yankee Stadium. Bahamonde made both of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra points, had two touchbacks on kickoffs, and made two tackles.

On Saturday, Ithaca will take on UMass Dartmouth at noon in the first round of the playoffs at the Bombers’ Butterfield Stadium.

Men’s basketball: Catholic 69, SU 67

WINCHESTER — Malik Jordan’s desperation three-pointer was blocked at the buzzer as Shenandoah University fell to Catholic University of America on Tuesday at the Wilkins Center.

The Hornets (1-2) led 34-30 at the half. Catholic (4-0) rallied and took the lead for good on a free throw to make it 47-46 with 12:09 remaining. The margin never got bigger than six points from there, but the Hornets never could draw even.

Down by three points, the Hornets got a Davion Roberts runner in the lane to make it 66-65 with 12 seconds remaining. SU fouled on the ensuing possession and Catholic’s Sean Neylon made both free throws to make in 68-65 with nine seconds left.

Catholic fouled on the Hornets’ next possession and Jordan made both free throws to make it 68-67. Following another SU foul, Catholic’s Jesse Hafemeister made the second of two foul shots to push in to 69-67 with four seconds left. SU got the ball to Jordan, but his 3-pointer from 25 feet was blocked as time expired.

The was tight throughout with nine ties and five lead changes.

Jordan, who made 10 of 11 free throws, led SU with 21 points. Landon Russ added 16 and Roberts had 14 for the Hornets, who made 21 of 60 (35 percent) from the floor.

Neylon netted 18 and Hafemeister added 15 for Catholic, which made 24 of 48 shots (50 percent), including 12 of 22 (55 percent) in the second half.

The Hornets next travel to Southern Virginia on Thursday.