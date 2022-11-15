Argos Black Friday beaten! Easy way to get bigger Apple & Amazon deals

The big Black Friday sale officially begins on November 25 but that’s not stopping some of the UK’s biggest stores from starting their deals early. Argos has already announced some of its big Black Friday discounts which include its lowest-ever price on some Samsung TVs plus there are free gift cards when purchasing these screens. There are certainly some decent discounts from Argos but before you start adding gadgets to your online shopping basket it’s worth checking out one of its rivals.
Very has also launched its Black Friday sale and it’s beating Argos on price across a range of products including devices from Apple and Samsung. In fact, you’ll find bigger discounts from this online retailer on gadgets that include the Galaxy S21 FE, Beats Fit Pro, Echo Dot and even the MacBook Air which is a whopping £120 cheaper than shopping at Argos.
Along with offering these big price cuts, Very also includes free click-and-collect so there’s no need to pay any extra delivery fees.
If that’s got you thinking of going online shopping here are the best deals from Very and how they compare to Argos.
BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FROM VERY
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Very £50 cheaper than Argos
RRP: £699 – Very £449 – Argos £549
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE includes a 6.4-inch screen, triple-lens camera and fast processor. It usually costs £699 but both Very and Argos have slashed the price.
SEE THE DEAL HERE
Beats Fit Pro
Very £10 cheaper than Argos
RRP: £199 – Very £159 – Argos £169
The Beats Fit Pro offer the ultimate experience for gym fanatics thanks to a clever design that makes sure they stay put no matter how hard you train. Very is currently offering £40 off these wireless buds making them much more affordable.
SEE THE DEAL HERE
Echo Dot
Very £13.99 cheaper than Argos
RRP: £79.98 – Very £29.99 for 2 – Argos £21.99 for 1
Argos has slashed the price of the Echo Dot to just £21.99 but Very is offering something even better with the store selling two speakers for just £29.99 – that’s less than £15 each!
SEE THE DEAL HERE
MacBook Air M1
Very £120 cheaper than Argos
RRP: £999 – Very £879 – Argos £999
It’s pretty rare to see Apple devices slashed in price but Very has done just that. The MacBook Air M1 (2020) is now just £879 making it seriously affordable.
SEE THE DEAL HERE
Sony headphones
Very £30 cheaper than Argos
RRP: £379 – Very £249 – Argos £279
SEE THE DEAL HERE
Beats Studio Buds
Very £10 cheaper than Argos
RRP: £159 – Very £109 – Argos £119
The Beast Studio Buds were already pretty affordable but Black Friday means you can now buy them for under £110. Now that’s a bargain!
SEE THE DEAL HERE
Echo Show 5
Very £10 cheaper than Argos
RRP: £149 – Very £67.96 (for 2) – Argos £52.99
The Echo Show 5 features a mini display so you can make video calls, see information and watch movies. Very is offering two of these devices for just £67.98 – that’s £33.99 each!
SEE THE DEAL HERE
Samsung Galaxy Book 2
Very £30 cheaper than Argos
RRP: £599 – Very £469 – Argos £499
The Galaxy Book 2 gets a 15.6-inch screen and Intel processor.
SEE THE DEAL HERE
