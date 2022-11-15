Argos Black Friday beaten! Easy way to get bigger Apple & Amazon deals

The big Black Friday sale officially begins on November 25 but that’s not stopping some of the UK’s biggest stores from starting their deals early. Argos has already announced some of its big Black Friday discounts which include its lowest-ever price on some Samsung TVs plus there are free gift cards when purchasing these screens. There are certainly some decent discounts from Argos but before you start adding gadgets to your online shopping basket it’s worth checking out one of its rivals.

Very has also launched its Black Friday sale and it’s beating Argos on price across a range of products including devices from Apple and Samsung. In fact, you’ll find bigger discounts from this online retailer on gadgets that include the Galaxy S21 FE, Beats Fit Pro, Echo Dot and even the MacBook Air which is a whopping £120 cheaper than shopping at Argos.

Along with offering these big price cuts, Very also includes free click-and-collect so there’s no need to pay any extra delivery fees.

If that’s got you thinking of going online shopping here are the best deals from Very and how they compare to Argos.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS FROM VERY

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Very £50 cheaper than Argos

RRP: £699 – Very £449 – Argos £549

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE includes a 6.4-inch screen, triple-lens camera and fast processor. It usually costs £699 but both Very and Argos have slashed the price.

SEE THE DEAL HERE

Beats Fit Pro

Very £10 cheaper than Argos

RRP: £199 – Very £159 – Argos £169

The Beats Fit Pro offer the ultimate experience for gym fanatics thanks to a clever design that makes sure they stay put no matter how hard you train. Very is currently offering £40 off these wireless buds making them much more affordable.

SEE THE DEAL HERE

Echo Dot

Very £13.99 cheaper than Argos

RRP: £79.98 – Very £29.99 for 2 – Argos £21.99 for 1

Argos has slashed the price of the Echo Dot to just £21.99 but Very is offering something even better with the store selling two speakers for just £29.99 – that’s less than £15 each!

SEE THE DEAL HERE