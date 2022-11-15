Ascension pet rescue establishes its first brick and mortar, serves families across state

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– While local shelters are bursting at the seams with abandoned animals, one Ascension-based pet rescue is thriving and finding success in its efforts to provide pet owners with new resources.

Rescue Alliance and its Louisiana Pet Food Bank are making strides in assisting the community, a fact that is illustrated by the organization’s new brick and mortar location.

Now located just off Hwy 44 in Gonzales, Rescue Alliance is serving a large community.

Its Director of Operations, Jonathan Henriques, pointed this out during an interview with BRProud, saying, “We did just acquire the physical location and were able to serve not only just the parish, but also across the state.”

Henriques went on to say that the building has already been a game changer in just a short period of time.

“We’re getting in more pet food bank applications, and our adoption numbers of people are starting to go up,” he said.

Rescue Alliance has been working a foster-based mission, but the number of homeless animals has hit all time highs.

“We’re constantly getting calls and everything for assistance… we took in over 60 (cats) last month,” he explained. “So we saw to where there was the need to showcase more of the ‘adoptables’ to help find even more homes.”

Henriques said they’re gaining more exposure and opportunities for growth.

“They’re not just going to be in foster homes where there’s no visibility. Also, we also are getting more people wanting their kids to come and volunteer just to interact with the animals,” he stated. “We first introduce them to we start to introduce them to the cats, everything. Then we have a washer and dryer, my office, the sick room for our sick animals… and a storage area. We even have a full size kitchen, We can provide coffee and stuff for our volunteers.”

This not only gives them room to do minor vet operations, and visits, but also to serve as a one-stop-shop for donations and supplies.

“It just makes it easier for when somebody can come and actually pick up the pet food from the actual pet food bank when they’ve got an actual location to go to.”

Rescue Alliance may now have a physical location, but the organization is still in need of supplies.

Henriques said, “We also just need… things like cat food, cat litter, and with the cat food it’s wet and dry.”

Donations can be dropped off at their new location: 12484 Hwy 44, Gonzales.

Donors can also click here to contribute.