Australians rescued by helicopter as rural towns are submerged

Hundreds of Australians in the country’s southeast, which has been ravaged by floods, were rescued by helicopter and boat on Tuesday. It came after rivers rapidly rose, cutting off entire towns as well as badly affecting houses, highways, bridges and farms.

More than a dozen helicopters were deployed by emergency crews in order to rescue people trapped on rooftops in the worst hit towns in News South Wales, according to state officials.

Over 200 flood rescue operations were conducted in the state over a 24 hour period to Tuesday morning while there are still 24 emergency warnings remaining.

In the rural town of Forbes, officials were forced to bring forward the evacuation order by two hours after the floodwaters rose more quickly than expected.

It was the second time in as many weeks that the small town with a population of only 8,000 was hit by a major flood.