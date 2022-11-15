Badrutt’s Palace’s incredible Tower Penthouse is available

The Badrutt’s Palace’s Tower Penthouse is legendary. The 3,400 square foot apartment has long captured the imagination of guests.
However, the exclusive penthouse has been off limits for 30 years as it was rented exclusively by one guest.
The identity of the elusive guest has never been revealed but it appears they’re finally ready to move out of the Tower Penthouse.
The penthouse boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms spread across a whopping three stories.
Guests will enjoy the use of two terraces with incredible views of the stunning Sanktmoritzsee lake.
After three decades of residency, the penthouse was in need of redecorating and has undergone a makeover.
The penthouse has been fitted out with pinewood furniture and wooden panelling in keeping with its Swiss location.
Each of the four bedrooms has an ensuite and there’s even a fully equipped kitchen for guests who would like to cook.
The penthouse also has a library and huge living room for guests to unwind after a day exploring the surroundings.
Residents that don’t wish to get their hands dirty can even hire a private chef to cater to their every hunger pang.
But all that luxury doesn’t come cheap and any would be penthouse renters will need to cough up £12,000 a night.
For any guests who’d like to experience Badrutt’s Palace for less, the hotel has 156 rooms and suites.
The hotel also manages Paradiso, a mountain club and restaurant, which serves an indulgent champagne cheese fondue.
The spa has an infinity swimming pool, an outdoor pool, fitness facilities and many luxury treatments.
In summer many guests enjoy sailing on the lake or try their hand at stand up paddling on the flat waters.
Intrepid guests can even white water raft at the Giarsun Gorge, located close to the exclusive hotel.
Golf fans might prefer a few rounds at the Engadin Golf Club where they can play surrounded by mountains.
