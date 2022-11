However cruise ships can be very windy and passengers could be in danger of losing a hat to the sea.

Top decks are usually the windiest spot but guests’ balconies can also be risky when it comes to wind.

If passengers want to leave swimsuits out to dry, it’s a good idea to secure them with clothes pins to avoid losing them to the wind.

The guest said: “I bring cash to tip and stuff. No need to go overboard with either but crew that care deserve a bit of gratitude.”