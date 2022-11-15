Biden claims it is ‘unlikely missile fired from Russia’

President Joe Biden has claimed it is “unlikely” that the missile which hit a Polish village on Tuesday afternoon came from Russia. He added that G7 and NATO would support Poland conducting a full investigation into the explosion on the border between Poland and Ukraine.
President Biden said: “There is preliminary information that contests that [the missile was fired from Russia]. It is unlikely… that it was fired from Russia.”
He continued that there had been “total unanimity around the table” in support for Poland.
However former POTUS Donald Trump, who has just announced his intention to try for another term in the White House, believes the missile “was sent in probably by Russia”.
Speaking to reporters gathered in Bali, the President said: “I just met with leaders of NATO and the G7 to talk about the latest events in Europe.
“I have briefed them on my discussions with President Duda of Poland as well as NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg.
“We agreed to support Poland’s investigation into the explosion in rural Poland near the Ukrainian border.”
He added that his sympathies went out to the families of two victims who were allegedly killed when a missile hit the village of Przewodów.
As a member of NATO, Poland is considering triggering Article 4 in order to discuss its concerns with the decision-making body of the alliance.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a Tuesday address: “We decided to increase the combat readiness of selected units of the Polish armed forces, with particular emphasis on airspace monitoring.”
He added that there is no suggestion that more missiles will hit Polish territory.
Russia’s Defence Ministry hit back, saying: “The statements of the Polish media and officials about the alleged fall of ‘Russian’ missiles in the area of the settlement of Przewodow is a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation.”
