Biden claims it is ‘unlikely missile fired from Russia’

President Joe Biden has claimed it is “unlikely” that the missile which hit a Polish village on Tuesday afternoon came from Russia. He added that G7 and NATO would support Poland conducting a full investigation into the explosion on the border between Poland and Ukraine.

President Biden said: “There is preliminary information that contests that [the missile was fired from Russia]. It is unlikely… that it was fired from Russia.”

He continued that there had been “total unanimity around the table” in support for Poland.

However former POTUS Donald Trump, who has just announced his intention to try for another term in the White House, believes the missile “was sent in probably by Russia”.

Speaking to reporters gathered in Bali, the President said: “I just met with leaders of NATO and the G7 to talk about the latest events in Europe.