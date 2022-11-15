Biden requests £31.7bn for Ukraine after Poland missile explosion

Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve more than $37billion (£31.7billion) in emergency aid to Ukraine. The additional funding, on top of the aid and equipment the US has already provided throughout the invasion, could provide the nation’s military with further reinforcements as Russia’s defensive lines begin to be established ahead of the winter.

The US President’s funding request, which comes as Congress begins to sit following the midterm elections, also includes $9.25billion (£7.8billion) in Covid funds to prepare for a potential surge of cases in America in the coming colder months.

The administration’s funding expires in mid-December, and the aid would be part of a package that would last through the end of September 2023.

The funding request is a sign that the US is still supportive of Ukraine’s endeavours to retake occupied territories, following reports that the Biden administration was privately calling on Volodymyr Zelensky to enter peace talks with Vladimir Putin.

It comes after a senior US intelligence official said Russian missiles had crossed into Poland – a NATO member state – reportedly killing two people.

Western analysts had feared that Ukraine’s recent bought of successful counter-offensives – which culminating in the retaking of Kherson last week following a humiliating Russian retreat – may push the Russian President into a rash escalation of the conflict. Zelensky had been ardent that any peace would require the return of Ukraine’s territories.

Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said that more than three-fourths of the $40billion (£33.7billion) approved by Congress earlier this year for Ukraine had already been disbursed or committed.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she wrote: “Together, with strong, bipartisan support in the Congress, we have provided significant assistance that has been critical to Ukraine’s success on the battlefield — and we cannot let that support run dry.”

The proposed Ukraine assistance includes $21.7billion (£18.3billion) for military, intelligence and other defense support; $14.5billion (£12.2billion) in humanitarian and governmental aid; $900million (£758million) for healthcare and support services for Ukrainians in the US; and $626million (£527million) for nuclear security support to Ukraine.

More to follow…