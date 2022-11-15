Binance Supports Web3, Invests in Ultimate Champions

Binance Labs, the accelerator and venture capital arm of the cryptocurrency exchange

A cryptocurrency exchange is an online platform that supports the exchange of various currencies for a cryptocurrency or digital asset.Comparable to a generalized financial exchange, a crypto exchange’s core function is to permit and encourage the buying and selling of cryptos.This is accomplished by producing a stable trading environment suitable for traders nested through different locations around the world. Sometimes a crypto exchange may be referred to as a digital currency exchange (DCE) for short.How Does Trading Take Place on a Crypto Exchange?Cryptocurrency trading occurs over a centralized exchange, although these crypto exchanges should be used with caution given the implications that surround the custody of new assets. Similar to the banking industry, when a crypto exchange holds cryptocurrencies of users they accrue interest and are no longer classified as client money.These provide an accessible platform for not only companies, hedge funds, and retail traders for exchanging digital currencies.Additionally, crypto exchanges serve a critical role in producing stability within the cryptocurrency sector given how the sourcing and pricing of these assets are innately volatile. One could think of a crypto exchange as an intermediary who provides a service by connecting buyers and sellers from various markets under one roof. In exchange for facilitating trades and for services rendered, a digital currency exchange generally collects a fee of an outgoing transaction that averages between 0.20% to 0.25% or will request a deposit fee that has been known to be as high as 11% for credit card deposits. Crypto exchanges may also support the exchange of crypto tokens, such as the Binance Token, which is ranked as the 9th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world.



Read this Term, Binance, announced on Tuesday that it has made a $4 million investment in the Web3 sports game platform dubbed Ultimate Champions.

Due to the recent move, Binance Labs wants to support the Web3 gaming industry and help build a free-to-play fantasy sports platform using its blockchain technology, BNB Chain. According to the press release, Ultimate Champions will spend the obtained financing to secure the additional partnership and grow its community.

“The world of Web3 gaming is expanding, and Binance Labs is looking for Web3 gaming projects that have missions of providing real entertainment to the users rather than the ones focusing on giving out more opportunities to earn,” Yi He, the Co-Founder of Binance and Head of Binance Labs, said.

The Ultimate Champions platform is currently focusing mainly on football and has partnered with 45 football clubs from Europe, including big brands like VfL Wolfsburg or Arsenal FC. In the future, the project’s developers want to attract even more teams and expand their offerings to other sports.

Alex Odagiu, Investment Director at Binance Labs, confirms that “Web3 brings massive potential” to the gaming industry and makes it more accessible.

Web3 Transforms the Gaming Industry

Blockchain

Blockchain comprises a digital network of blocks with a comprehensive ledger of transactions made in a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or other altcoins.One of the signature features of blockchain is that it is maintained across more than one computer. The ledger can be public or private (permissioned.) In this sense, blockchain is immune to the manipulation of data making it not only open but verifiable. Because a blockchain is stored across a network of computers, it is very difficult to tamper with. The Evolution of BlockchainBlockchain was originally invented by an individual or group of people under the name of Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. The purpose of blockchain was originally to serve as the public transaction ledger of Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency.In particular, bundles of transaction data, called “blocks”, are added to the ledger in a chronological fashion, forming a “chain.” These blocks include things like date, time, dollar amount, and (in some cases) the public addresses of the sender and the receiver.The computers responsible for upholding a blockchain network are called “nodes.” These nodes carry out the duties necessary to confirm the transactions and add them to the ledger. In exchange for their work, the nodes receive rewards in the form of crypto tokens.By storing data via a peer-to-peer network (P2P), blockchain controls for a wide range of risks that are traditionally inherent with data being held centrally.Of note, P2P blockchain networks lack centralized points of vulnerability. Consequently, hackers cannot exploit these networks via normalized means nor does the network possess a central failure point.In order to hack or alter a blockchain’s ledger, more than half of the nodes must be compromised. Looking ahead, blockchain technology is an area of extensive research across multiple industries, including financial services and payments, among others.



Read this Term technology brings decentralization and new solutions to many industries, not just finance and investment. A great example is gaming where the Web3 revolution allows many independent studios to succeed.

“Web3 expands the appeal of making your own world and actually owning it. This concept is already built into several metaverse games on the blockchain, which focus on providing building opportunities and then lets their players create unscripted unique digital 3D venues,” Konstan Dinev, the CEO of TimeShuffle, said.

Over the years, the game industry has changed its approach to financing models. Today, it is very common for games to be free, especially mobile games, with payment for in-game upgrades. The blockchain industry is now proposing a new gaming model called free-to-own, which Limit Break and its DigiDaigaku NFTs were the first to offer.