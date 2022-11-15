Blue Raiders Ink Two Members in 2023 Class – Middle Tennessee State University Athletics

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders signed two members to its 2023 recruiting class last Wednesday. Mary Owens and Jesyne Espinal inked their National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day and will join the roster ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Both student-athletes will arrive in Murfreesboro from Florida.



“We have had great success recruiting in that state and these two recruits will continue that great tradition,” said head coach Jeff Breeden .



Owens signs with Middle Tennessee out of Niceville, Fla. The INF/C plays at Niceville High School, where she’s a four-time letterwinner under head coach Danny Hensley. Owens also competes in travel softball with TN Mojo under coach Conrad Hunter.



Last season for Niceville, the Owens compiled a .450 AVG while driving in 46 runs. She was named to the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-State team, and also earned Northwest Florida Daily News Midseason Hitter of the Year accolades.



“Owens is an infielder that also catches. She is an excellent hitter and is built to be a powerful player. She has great intangibles and will be a leader for our team. We look forward to her stepping on our campus ready to compete,” Breeden said.



While Owens proudly represents the Florida Panhandle, Espinal is a South Floridian who hails from Coral Springs, Fla. A RHP out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Espinal played under head coach Brian Staubly.



Across 79 innings a season ago, Espinal struck out 101 batters and logged a 3.00 ERA. She also added three home runs and 13 RBI at the plate.



The pitcher plays travel softball for Georgia Impact Casstevens/Caymol 18U National under coach Teo Caymol, and competes on the Dominican Republic National Softball team.



Espinal is also academically gifted, currently holding a 4.87 weighted GPA.



“Espinal is a power pitcher. She comes to us from South Florida. Her main attribute is that she is a competitor and wants to win. She is a player that will want the ball and want to pitch a lot of innings. We look forward to seeing her work ethic every day in practice and how it translates into her play,” said Breeden.



Ultimately, Breeden and the coaching staff feel excited about having the pair become Blue Raiders.



“Both the players are great students and people. Their families are invested in their success and are True Blue. Both players will fit perfectly into our positive, competitive, and play with passion culture that we are nourishing here at Middle Tennessee,” Breeden said.



