Boy George issued warning over snake in terrifying I’m A Celeb trial

In a first-look at the latest I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Bushtucker Trial, Boy George Babatunde Aleshe and Chris Moyles must work together to win as many stars as possible for the camp. However, it doesn’t look as though things are going to plan.

Elsewhere, Babatunde angers George when he fails to successfully get hold of the first star.

As the serpents get closer to his hands, could viewers see the musician nipped by the snake?

However, in Angels of Agony, the Geordie duo warn Boy George to be careful as he tries to unscrew as many stars as possible from a box filled with snakes.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly are, as always, on the sidelines offering words of encouragement to the trio.

“Argh why did I wear shorts for this?” he is heard asking before more critters are emptied into his container.

Fans will have to wait until Tuesday night to find out how many stars the trio manage to retrieve for the camp.

It comes after Matt Hancock was voted to take part in six consecutive Bushtucker Trials.

On Monday night, he confessed to Ant and Dec he could “sense” his fellow campmates wanted to give the trials a go.

He won seven out of a possible 11 stars in the Deserted Down Under task and said he tried to stay calm.

Matt told Ant and Dec of the snakes: “I just managed to keep really calm. I had to be gentle with them, but they were fine.

“My biggest fear [was snakes]. I kind of feel like I’ve faced that. I’ve conquered a fear.”

However he admitted he “didn’t hit it out of the park” with his performance in the Trial.

Despite being one of the most controversial campmates, Matt’s odds of winning the 2022 have been slashed.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Matt Hancock’s odds on winning this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have been slashed again from 14/1 to 6/1 after being 33/1 before he entered camp.

“He’s proving to be even more controversial after being voted Camp Leader in Sunday’s episode and is loving the spotlight.

“Although he’s 6/1, Jill Scott remains the 6/5 favourite with Mike Tindall 3/1.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly on ITV at 9pm.