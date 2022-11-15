Brian May posts ‘dangerous’ performance of ‘off-the-scale stress’

Over the weekend, the British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance concert took place at the Royal Albert Hall with The King and senior members of the Royal family in attendance. This year Andrea Bocelli and Luke Evans were among the singers, following in the footsteps of those who have performed at the special event over the years. Meanwhile, Queen guitarist Brian May was looking back fondly on his 12 years ago, alongside Kerry Ellis.

Brian and Kerry have been regular collaborators since she played Meat in the original cast of Queen musical We Will Rock You.

In 2010, she released her debut studio album Anthems, which was produced by the guitar legend. It included a cover of Anthem from Chess the musical, by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, with lyrics by Tim Rice.

That year, the duo performed the epic song at the Festival of Remembrance in the Royal Albert Hall, which Brian had an incredibly emotional response to.