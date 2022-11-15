Brian May posts ‘dangerous’ performance of ‘off-the-scale stress’

Over the weekend, the British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance concert took place at the Royal Albert Hall with The King and senior members of the Royal family in attendance. This year Andrea Bocelli and Luke Evans were among the singers, following in the footsteps of those who have performed at the special event over the years. Meanwhile, Queen guitarist Brian May was looking back fondly on his 12 years ago, alongside Kerry Ellis.
Brian and Kerry have been regular collaborators since she played Meat in the original cast of Queen musical We Will Rock You.
In 2010, she released her debut studio album Anthems, which was produced by the guitar legend. It included a cover of Anthem from Chess the musical, by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, with lyrics by Tim Rice.
That year, the duo performed the epic song at the Festival of Remembrance in the Royal Albert Hall, which Brian had an incredibly emotional response to.
Posting footage on Instagram, Brian wrote: “Remembering Remembrance Day. I will treasure this moment forever. One of the performances I’m most proud of, completely live and dangerous in front of an audience of millions on TV, Kerry delivering magnificently in conditions of off-the-scale stress. And I got to be a momentary hero, roaring to her rescue in an explosion of white hot smoke. What more could anyone ask ? The stuff of dreams. And in the cause of ensuring we never forget the ultimate sacrifice that our forefathers made to give us the life we enjoy today. Bri.”
Speaking previously with Express.co.uk, Kerry confessed the 75-year-old keeps himself incredibly busy.
READ MORE: Brian May posts footage of ‘nervous’ encounter with Jerry Lee Lewis
During the lockdown Christmas of 2020, Brian and Kerry released an uplifting festive song together called One Beautiful Christmas Day.
On recording the music video with restrictions, she said: “Some was recorded in Brian’s studio, where we did some of it ourselves on an iPhone. We were trying to keep our distance but at some points we were in lockdown and others we weren’t, so we were trying to be really cautious.”
Source link