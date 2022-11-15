Call of Duty Franchise: Xbox Chief Is Ready For Long-Term Commitment With Sony

Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 Billion has been a center of discussion as the scale of the deal is massive, with regulators from 8 countries involved in it.

Microsoft is facing several regulatory investigations all around the globe, and the EU Regulatory body is the one strongly scrutinizing the deal as, according to them, this deal might cause competition imbalance in the market despite Phil Spencer (CEO of Microsoft Gaming) continuing to clarify on various occasions that this deal is no threat for competitors.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan also visited the EU Commission to submit his concerns on Activision’s acquisition. According to him, the current proposition of Microsoft regarding Call of Duty games on PlayStation is inadequate on many levels.

However, in a recent interview with The Verge, Xbox boss Phil Spencer settled this concern and stated that Microsoft is ready for a long-term commitment that Sony would be comfortable with. He assures the fans that Call of Duty games will be released for PlayStation as long as the players want to play them on the platform.

This idea that we would write a contract that says the word forever in it I think is a little bit silly, but to make a longer term commitment that Sony would be comfortable with, regulators would be comfortable with, I have no issue with that at all.

Microsoft’s Xbox chief has settled the Call of Duty on PlayStation debate once and for all. Appearing on The Verge’s Decoder podcast, Spencer says he’s open to “a longer term commitment that Sony would be comfortable with.” Full details here: https://t.co/vqJLEFKEap pic.twitter.com/of1t42LhKO — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 15, 2022

He further adds,

It’s not about at some point I pull the rug underneath PlayStation 7’s legs.

This shows that Microsoft does not intend to make Call of Duty franchise Xbox exclusives. Recently, the Activision deal has entered the second phase of investigation at the EU Commission to investigate the matter further. Microsoft has also clarified that making Call of Duty Xbox exclusive does not make sense for them regarding the business aspect.

Microsoft has been clear that it is counting on revenues from the distribution of Activision Blizzard games on Sony PlayStation.”

The company has been transparent with its intentions regarding the Activision Blizzard deal. Phil Spencer has stated on various occasions that they were aware of this deal’s complications. They are ready to comply with the government regulators.

It will be interesting to see how this matter unfolds further and whether this deal will be closed by 2023 or have to face further complications and investigation. Recently, rumors surfaced online that this deal could fall apart entirely. So what are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comment section below.

