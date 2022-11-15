Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Make Massive Changes to Battle Pass System

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are making massive changes to the games’ battle passes. Over the last decade or so, Activision has been trying really hard to figure out how it can monetize Call of Duty beyond its premium releases. The publisher wants a steady stream of revenue from the franchise and started by charging people for maps and other al a carte items like weapon skins, guest announcers, and more. It then tried to play the loot box game in titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but that didn’t go over super well. By the time 2019 rolled around, all maps were free, there were no loot boxes, and Activision had figured out that battle passes would likely be the way of the future.

This worked for several years and will continue with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2, but with some unique changes. Activision has confirmed that the new battle pass system will not be linear and instead, you can choose “sectors” on a map-like screen where you can choose what you unlock. Some will require more progression than others, but it ultimately makes it so you can prioritize a path to items you want. Those who complete every level will unlock an additional 300 CoD points, skin, and weapon blueprint as a bonus. As is tradition, any progress made in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will carry over to Warzone 2 and vice versa. You can get a better idea of the new system in the video below.

Choose your path to victory in the all-new Battle Pass 💥 🗺 Target the rewards you want

⚔️ Free functional weapons

🔥 100+ rewards to earn pic.twitter.com/WX6kxnCgeY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 15, 2022

Admittedly, the new battle pass system looks a bit complicated on a visual level. The game has a bit of a UI problem and it seems like it could carry over to this new battle pass. It may be better in action, but either way, getting to choose what you work toward will make the battle pass far more engaging. The new battle pass drops on November 16th alongside the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

What do you think of the new battle pass? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.