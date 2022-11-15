Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Getting New Kill Cam Feature

It seems that a new feature might be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, allowing players to create customizable kill cams. A patent from Activision Blizzard was shared by @RalphsValve on Twitter, which gives an idea of how the feature might work. Apparently players will be able to select between “Play of the Game” or “Final Kill,” and there will be numerous ways to customize the videos. Activision has not made any kind of announcement about the feature, so fans should take this with a grain of salt until we get official word from the publisher.

The Tweets from @RalphsValve can be found embedded below.

Here’s the patent, licensed in concept for Call of Duty. pic.twitter.com/lp3CziFL2a — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 13, 2022

While some Call of Duty fans seem excited about the idea, a lot of others expressed disappointment. Many have pointed out that the game lacks features they’d prefer to see prioritized. It sounds like it could be fun if Infinity Ward gives users a lot of strong customization tools, but it’s easy to see why some fans would prefer the developer work on other things.

While patents like this one give fans some idea about a company’s plans for the future, it’s important to remember that often they don’t end up coming to pass. PlayStation in particular has been known for filing all kinds of patents for features that have never made it to market, including a concept that would have allowed users to turn household items like bananas into usable controllers. It’s possible that Activision and Infinity Ward were considering customizable kill cams at one point and decided to scrap the feature, or it really could be something that’s in the works for the future! For now, fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will just have to wait and see.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How would you feel about this addition to the game? Do you think this would make a fun addition? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!