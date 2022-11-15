Call Of Duty MW2 And Warzone 2 Adding Seven Deadly Sins DLC, Starting With Sloth

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 are introducing DLC based on the seven deadly sins. As part of the new battle pass announcement, Activision revealed there will be a set of store bundles themed around the Christian cardinal sins.

The first of these is VII: Sloth Bundle, which includes the Folivora (the suborder of the animal sloth) weapon blueprint for the new sniper rifle in the battle pass. The bundle also includes the Desidia (the Spanish word for laziness) operator skin for Konig and the Deep Sleep weapon blueprint for a special shotgun that will knock down enemies with force. Activision did not provide any images of the new content beyond the teaser picture below.

The Seven Deadly Sins come to Call of Duty this year

Activision didn’t announce a release date or a price for the Sloth bundle. It will be followed by the VII: Greed Bundle later during Season 1. The other deadly sins are pride, lust, envy, gluttony, and wrath, but Activision didn’t announce any specific bundles themed around those.

The Seven Deadly Sins DLC is just one of many new store bundles coming to Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. The famous soccer stars Neymar Jr., Messi, and Pogba are headed to Call of Duty as well through the Modern Warfare FC event.

For more on what’s coming to Modern Warfare II and Warzone in the battle pass, check out Activision’s blog post. You can also read GameSpot’s coverage to learn more about the revamped battle pass.

Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16 alongside the start of Season 01. Coinciding with this, Activision is shutting down the original Warzone for at least 12 days.