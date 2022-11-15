Call of Duty: War Zone 2.0 Is On Steam For First Time

Call of duty: War Zone 2.0 was launched a couple of days ago on November 16. According to the latest reports, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has arrived on Steam and launched a pre-load option for the game as well.

Call of Duty: War Zone 2.0 Arrives On Steam

Meanwhile, Warzone is on steam for the very first time, it also created a bit of confusion. If you don’t have Modern Warfare 2, you are clear to click the preload button and start downloading Warzone 2.0 on Steam. It’s a hefty 23GB download at the moment, but that may expand when the Season 01 update deploys for Modern Warfare 2. However, if you do own Modern Warfare 2, beware that the preload is coming from inside the game. You will probably notice that hitting “Pre-Load Game” will just launch Modern Warfare 2 and will send you to the main menu without downloading anything new. Some players got confused by this, however, Activision followed up later today to note that:

if you have Modern Warfare 2 installed and up to date, you should already have Warzone 2.0 preloaded.