Call of Duty Warzone 2 Crossplay & Cross-Platform Breakdown

Coming in not far behind Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 will launch on November 16. With so many of Activision-Blizzard’s latest games having crossplay capabilities, you may be wondering if you’ll be able to play with your friends and rivals on opposing sides of the console wars. Luckily, even before the official release, we have an answer for players wondering if Warzone 2 is cross platform.

Is Call of Duty Warzone 2 Cross Platform?

Like most of the games coming from Activision recently, Warzone 2 supports cross-platform play. Players can play with both friends and strangers on different platforms. This time around, the cross-platform also includes players on Steam, a platform getting the Warzone experience for the first time. The method for it is the same as both Modern Warfare 2 and Blizzard’s Overwatch 2.

To be able to play with friends, players will need to have a Battle.net account. This is the Activision-Blizzard online ecosystem, which most Call of Duty players will already be familiar with. From there, you’ll have to add your other platform friends via their Battle.net tag in-game, instead of your console’s friend system. Once you’ve added your friends, the process to invite them is standard & straightforward.

How to Enable & Disable Crossplay for Warzone 2

Luckily, even if you aren’t a fan of crossplay, there’s a way to disable it. Players on PlayStation can find their cross-platform settings in the game’s settings. Navigate to your settings, then find the “Account & Network” tab. From here, you should see a toggle to enable and disable crossplay.

On Xbox, the process is a bit different. You’ll want to go to your system’s settings, then go to through the following options:

Privacy & Online Safety

Xbox Privacy

View Details & Customize

Communication & Multiplayer

Now, you should see an option reading “You can join cross-network play,” which you can allow or block freely. So far, Activision has been one of the industry leaders in cross-platform play, and it seems like Warzone 2.0 will continue the trend.