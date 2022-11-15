Categories
Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s first busted gun could be the RPK


The infamous RPK could well be Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s first broken gun.

Over the past few days, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have bemoaned the notorious RPK light machine gun. If you want a demonstration of the weapon’s unparalleled accuracy, range, and firepower, look no further than the clip below from a Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer match.

See more

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: