Categories Entertainment Candace Cameron Bure says her new Christmas movies won’t feature LGBTQ love stories Post author By Google News Post date November 15, 2022 No Comments on Candace Cameron Bure says her new Christmas movies won’t feature LGBTQ love stories Candace Cameron Bure says her Christmas movies won’t star gay couples | EW.com Skip to content Top Navigation Close this dialog window Explore EW.com Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window View image Candace Cameron Bure says her new Christmas movies won’t feature LGBTQ love stories this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines. Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegramLike Loading... Related Tags 'love, Bure, Cameron, Candace, Christmas, entertainment, entertainment news, entertainment weekly, ew, feature, LGBTQ, movies, Stories, won’t By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Who’s A Place In The Sun’s Jonnie Irwin’s wife Jessica Holmes? → Queen of Christmas bails out of Apple TV+, lands on CBS | AppleInsider Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.