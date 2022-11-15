Charles faces Canadian backlash as 55% support becoming republic

A majority of Canadians want to cut ties with the monarchy in a blow to King Charles III, a new opinion poll has found. The survey, which was conducted by Mainstreet Research, put support for Canada becoming a republic at 55 percent, with 41 percent strongly backing the move.

However, 31 percent of Canadians voiced opposition to the proposal, with women more likely than men to have a favourable view of the Firm.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed the monarchy provided his compatriots with steadiness.

Mr Trudeau, who travelled to London for Her Majesty’s state funeral, said: “There’s a nice balance to the system we have that I think is going to continue to serve Canadians extraordinarily well.”

He also refused to reopen a constitutional debate about the Royal Family.

