Charles has turned faux pas into ‘positives’ as King – claim

“There have been a couple of little faux pas, the pen etc, unfortunately for him at that point the world was watching his every move and I know people have said maybe he was moody or annoyed but he’d literally just lost his father within one year and the next year he’s lost his mother.

“Not only that, normally when we lose someone we get the chance to hide, to get away from it and to grieve and process it.

“But for him it’s the opposite, he’s on the world stage and everyone wants to see what he’s going to do, what he’s going to say, what are his first actions, all these firsts. So for him it’s really difficult.”

Concerning the pen incidents, it seems Charles has taken the whole thing in his stride.

