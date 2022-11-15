Cities: Skylines Goes International with Content Inspired by Places All Around the World – Xbox Wire

The Cities: Skylines World Tour starts today with the release of two Content Creator Packs inspired by different regions around the world, two radio stations, and a free update for all players.

Cities: Skylines (Xbox One Edition and Windows 10 Edition) gives you the opportunity to create and manage the city of your dreams. Today, we explore this concept even more with inspirations from different parts of the world, kicking off the Cities: Skylines World Tour! Players today can add towering high-rise buildings and iconic Korean architecture with the Skyscrapers and Heart of Korea Content Creator Packs. You can’t have a memorable trip without a great soundtrack, so players can pick up the K-Pop Station and 80’s Downtown Beat radio stations to inspire their urban planning.

When we started working on the winter content plan for Cities: Skylines, we challenged ourselves to release 10 pieces of content, including Content Creator Packs, radio stations, and free updates by the end of the year. This brought us back to the drawing board to discuss what made us fall in love with our game in the first place. We also connected with our community and content creators to develop content that highlights one of the key pillars of Cities: Skylines — creativity.

That’s how we came up with the “World Tour,” a series of content updates and releases representing different regions around the world. With this initiative, we welcome even more Cities: Skylines fans from all across the globe. We love to showcase many places and regions, and celebrate the passion we share for city-building. Our World Tour starts today with Skyscrapers, Heart of Korea, and more, and it will continue in 2023. Let us know which parts of the world we should explore next!

We are not just releasing paid content; we have also planned a series of free updates and fixes that make Cities: Skylines more stable and add content to past expansions. Additionally, we have implemented a series of beta testing events with our community. We will be checking future expansions together and, thanks to your feedback, we will work hard to provide you with the best content for Cities: Skylines.

The next leg of the Cities: Skylines World Tour will be on December 13 when we release Colossal Order’s mini-expansion Financial Districts, the Map Pack 2 Content Creator Pack featuring different biomes, and a radio station. To stay on track with the World Tour and so much more to come, follow us on Twitter at @CitiesSkylines.

It’s a great time to be a city builder!

This bundle includes two content creator packs and two radio stations. In detail: Heart of Korea

Expand your City with Heart of Korea, a fresh, South Korean-inspired Content Creator Pack by Content Creator Elvis. Explore new cityscapes and get inspired by 60 new assets including service buildings, growable buildings that expand as your area develops, and 8 new unique buildings. Heart of Korea features 60 assets, including:

29 Growable low-density residential

17 Growable high-density commercial

6 service buildings

8 unique buildings K-Pop Station

Get in the groove with some K-pop tunes! Straight from South Korea, K-Pop Station arrives to energize your city-management skills.

K-Pop Station features 16 songs for more than 45 minutes of music! Skyscrapers

The only way is up!

Touch the sky with the “Skyscrapers” Content Creator pack by Feindbold. Enjoy 24 unique skyscrapers and high rises and their 20 variants inspired by iconic buildings from all over the world. Skyscrapers Content Creator Pack Key Features: North America: Four buildings reaching up to more than 200m, inspired by iconic structures from the late 1900s.

Europe: Ten skyscrapers from countries all across the continent, including Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, and Poland.

Asia: Four buildings based on modern structures from Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Australia: Two skyscrapers reaching up to more than 250m inspired by landmark Sydney buildings.

Africa: Two buildings higher than 200m based on South African structures from the late 20th century.

South America: Two skyscrapers inspired by high-rise buildings in Brazil and Argentina 80’s Downtown Beat Radio Station

Feeling the asphalt melting under your feet? Got stuck in a traffic jam? What about stepping on a cramped train? Breathe in the modern City! Put your headphones on and lace up your rollerskates with the 80’s Downtown Beat radio.

$31.99 Xbox One X Enhanced Xbox Game Pass Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition puts you in charge of a growing city – from the ground-breaking of its first streets to the ever-changing needs of thousands of citizens. Design, build, and manage the city of your dreams, from public services to civic policies, and challenge yourself to grow from a simple town to a bustling metropolitan hub.

Cities: Skylines is an award-winning, best-selling management game, now available for the Xbox One with all of its robust city-simulation gameplay and unique charm along for the ride. The Xbox One Edition includes the base game and the popular After Dark expansion, allowing players to plan and design for their cities’ nightlife and tourist attractions. Main Features:

Build the city of your dreams: Plan road networks, bus lines and parks. Bring on a smog-filled industrial revolution or create a quiet beach town ideal for tourists powered by renewable energy. Bring education, healthcare and safety to your citizens. Build it your way! Multi-tiered and challenging simulation: Playing as the mayor of your city, you’ll be faced with balancing essential requirements such as education, water electricity, police, firefighting, healthcare and much more, along with your city’s economy. Citizens within your city react fluidly, keeping you on your toes with ever-evolving demands. Extensive local traffic simulation: Managing traffic and the needs of your citizens to work and play will require the use of several interactive transport systems – use careful road planning alongside buses, trains, subways, and much more. Districts and policies: Be more than just another city hall official! Create a car-free downtown area, assign free public transport to your waterfront, or ban pets in suburbia. Designate parts of your city as a district in order to set policy at the local level, and give different parts of town their own personalities. After Dark included: Watch your city become an entirely different place at night: a day-night cycle will have your citizens seeking out places to unwind after work. Add in new policies and zones to create popular hotspots and provide enough taxis and trains to get to and from the clubs!