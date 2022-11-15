Civilization 6’s New Leader Pass Features 18 Powerful Historical Figures

Civilization 6’s new Leader Pass adds 18 head-of-states from various regions. 12 of the leaders are all-new faces and six of them are different versions of existing in-game leaders. They will be added in six individual DLCs releasing from November 2022 through March 2023. The first pack, launching on November 21, is called Great Negotiators and features Abraham Lincoln, Queen Mbande Nzinga, and Sultan Saladin.

The pass will only be distributed to PC via Steam and Epic, MacOS, and iOS. The current press release does not mention whether the new Leader Pass will be on consoles.

For PC players, if they’ve purchased Civilization VI Anthology, the new Leader Pass is available for free. For iOS and macOS players, the Leader Pass must be purchased individually. Some packs will also require prior DLCs. For example, the Great Commanders’ pack, which features Nader Shah (Persia), requires the Persia & Macedon Scenario pack.

If players don’t have the game, Civ 6 on Steam is discounted by 90% and costs $6 until November 22. Civilization 6 Anthology is discounted by 86% from $210 and currently costs $30.

The last Civ 6 season pass was New Frontiers, which was released in 2020 and followed a similar six DLC release format. Consoles were included in the new frontiers release, so it’s surprising the new Leader Pass is limited only to PC, MacOS, and iOS.

For a full list of all the DLCs in the Leader Pass, check out the list below. Asterisk indicates that purchase of a specific DLC is needed in order to access the specific leader.

Pack 1: Great Negotiators

Abraham Lincoln (United States)

Queen Mbande Nzinga (Kongo)

Sultan Saladin (Arabia)

Pack 2: Great Commanders

Tokugawa (Japan)

Nader Shah (Persia)3

Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire)**

Pack 3: Rulers of China

Yongle (China)

Qin Shi Huang the Unifier (China)

Wu Zetian (China)

Pack 4: Rulers of Sahara

Ramses (Egypt)

Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt)

King Sundiata Keita (Mali)**

Pack 5: Great Builders

Theodora (Byzantines)**

Sejong (Korea)**

Ludwig II (Germany)

Pack 6: Rulers of England