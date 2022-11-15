CO2oons! NEW WEB3 CLIMATE CHANGE ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY LAUNCHES at COP27: The UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE

CO2oons hosts “Blockchain, Climate, Corporations and Regulations” Panel at The Earth Day Pavillion

November 15, 2022 – Co-Founder & CEO, David Villaseñor, and Co-Founder Matteo Petrelli, today announced the launch of CO2oons, a new company born with the goal of changing the way people think about, and engage, with the climate change conversation. CO2oons will partner and collaborate with the world’s top brands to create consumer products, educational initiatives, films, serial content and events all centered around the company’s original IP: a population of creatures living in Earth’s near future, that have evolved out of the effects of climate change and are now the only living things on the planet.

David Villaseñor, Co-Founder & CEO said: “The core of our idea is this: we will use entertainment to build a mainstream, recognized global brand in the climate arena that will inspire and connect with audiences in a way that only beloved characters and stories are able to do. We must find new and innovative ways to attract people to become involved in the fight to save our planet, and we believe that making the conversation entertaining could be an important part of the solution.”

CO2oons’ leadership team includes: Co-founder & CEO David Villaseñor, also serving as Director of Operations of Earth Uprising International, a global youth-led climate justice organization founded by his daughter, internationally recognized teenage climate activist Alexandria Villaseñor; Pete Johnson, Co-founder & Chief Creative and Marketing Officer, most recently Global Head of Creative at The LEGO Agency; Ahmet Can, Co-founder & COO, 20-year veteran of the start-up world having scaled several global organizations with three successful exits; and Matteo Petrelli, Co-founder and CEO of Exeest, a leading B2B platform for licensing/purchasing of film and TV rights.

The announcement was made from the stage during the CO2oons hosted panel, “Blockchain, Climate, Corporations and Regulations” at The Earth Day Pavillion during the COP27 conference. CO2oons brought together panelists Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr, CEO of Hip Hop Caucus and Senior Advisor of Bloomberg Philanthropies; AY Young, climate activist, producer, singer and entrepreneur; and Miles Austin, CEO of Hyphen Global AG, Managing Director of CPG Capital to discuss the intersections, the misconceptions, the upcoming regulations and the potential possibilities Web3 can bring to climate change. Panelists shared perspectives on the role of Fortune 500 companies and what they could be doing to help fight the climate crisis, the real impacts that Blockchains have and will have in the environmental space, and the role that entertainment and a more engaging way of communicating can have.

CO2oons is hosting a second panel on November 17th at 11am GMT+2 at the Earth Day Pavillion: “CO2oons! Bringing the Youth Climate Movement to Web3”, featuring Steve Wallace, Official Institutions & Advocacy, Global Lead at Polygon Technology; Alexandria Villasenōr, Co-founder of U.S. Climate Strikes and Earth Uprising International; Seb Lindner, co-founder of Web3daily; and Matteo Petrelli, co-founder of Co2oons.

Both panels can be viewed here.

The idea behind CO2oons is to create an imaginary world that can attract and entertain global audiences, using many forms of storytelling, and help raise awareness about the status of our climate (in a fun and engaging way!) With CO2oons, we’ve created an IP that will first launch as an NFT collection and then evolve to become much more. We will partner and collaborate with the world’s top brands to create consumer products, educational initiatives, films, serial content, events and much more. We want our creatures everywhere, raising awareness and inspiring action not just from NGOs, activists and a small group of corporations, but from the largest audience possible. We believe that by making the conversation fun we will be able to reach a broader audience and to capture the interest of more people, in a more personal and active way.

