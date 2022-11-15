Colleen From ‘Love Is Blind’ Criticizes Netflix For Not Asking About Her Arguments With Matt During the Reunion

Put down your pitchforks, Love Is Blind fans! Colleen Reed has reassured everyone that she’s a-okay.

The 26-year-old ballet dancer and PR consultant successfully made her way down the aisle at the end of Season 3, saying “I do” to Matt Bolton. However, viewers were concerned about her “odd” behavior at the reunion, especially while explaining their decision to live separately (which they do to honor their current leases).

And the reunion wasn’t the first time her physicality was signaled out, many accused Matt of abusive behavior throughout the season, given his short temper and controlling attitude, which saw him snapping at the young woman for “flirting” with another contestant and going to the club with her friends after a group dinner.

“Is Colleen ok?? I’m genuinely concerned. Her shifty eyes and fake smiles were so scary this entire reunion episode. Someone please check on her.. Matt is terrifying,” read one of many tweets that circulated after the reunion.

Colleen put the rumors to rest in a statement to Cosmopolitan UK where she expressed that she wasn’t in a “good headspace” during the reunion, due to the public response to her appearance on the Netflix reality show. The outlet specifies that the reunion was filmed “shortly after” the Oct. 19 drop of episodes.

She told the outlet, “Going into the reunion, I was not in good headspace as I was dealing with a lot of anxiety due to the negative commentary I had endured during the first few episodes. While I knew what I had signed up for, at that point I was not prepared for the gravity of strangers critiquing my profession that I am incredibly proud of, my character, and tearing down my body/physical traits.”

The dancer continued, “Not only was [I] dealing with this stress, but I was embarrassed of having to watch the pool scene in front of everyone and having to discuss it,” referencing her controversial conversation with another groom-to-be, Cole. Colleen added that she “cherishes” her friendship with the other female contestants and didn’t want their relationship to change.

The contestant also reflected on Netflix’s decision to not bring up her and Matt’s incessant arguments at the reunion, saying they could have “provided a lot of clarity for the audience.”

Colleen isn’t the only one calling the streamer out for its negligence, during the reunion, another contestant, Zanab, accused the production team of not showing the full-story of her relationship with Cole, which lead to the release of the polarizing “cuties scene”.

The scene depicts the couple chatting about their families ahead of their planned wedding (which they did not follow through with) and Cole making a comment about her eating two small oranges before they have a big dinner. Zanab responded by stating that she hadn’t eaten all day, to which Cole mistakenly chalks up to bridal behavior. Open mouth, insert foot.

Love Is Blind Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.