Research has shown that an idling engine can burn through 3 to 4p of fuel a minute, according to Mr McClure Fisher.

As a result, this could add up to £166 a year that drivers are wasting just by keeping their car on.

He also highlighted the damage it was doing to the environment by producing emissions without the car moving.

Data released under a Freedom of Information request found that just one in every 1,000 drivers reported for idling were fined in Central London.