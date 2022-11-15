Computer Technology Career Pathway – Utah Learn & Work | SUU

The Computer Technology Career Pathway is designed to launch your tech career in Utah by earning stackable micro-credentials and building industry connections along the way. To get started on your computer technology career, choose from the two following entry points.

Computer Technology Workplace Ready

Begin your career-prep journey by engaging with the Workplace Ready T-bird 10 Pro Skills Podcast. This podcast brings ten Utah all-star professionals to the table to help you develop tools and confidence to succeed in the workplace. Each episode focuses on a professional skill and features tips and tricks to help you gain a competitive edge in your career.

Foundation skills short courses include t ech support, p rogramming, and c ybersecurity.

By completing the T-bird 10 Pro Skills course and Foundation Skills courses, you’ll earn digital badges that can be uploaded to social media and added to your resume. The Workplace Ready and Foundational Skills are self-paced and must be completed before June 30, 2023.

Amazon Web Services Academy Cloud Foundations Certificate

This certificate program provides advanced training and practical skills with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Course modules explore the fundamental concepts of cloud computing, the economics and billing associated with AWS, the global infrastructure components of AWS, security and compliance, networking features, computing alternatives, storage options, database options, cloud architectural design principles, scalability, monitoring and certification guidance.

Learning resources include lecture videos, online multiple-choice knowledge checks, lecture materials, lab exercises, and instructor-led mentoring sessions and demonstrations. You will work independently to complete assigned learning modules, have opportunities to interact with fellow students in online forums and interact weekly with the course instructor to reinforce key learning objectives for the week.

Course content includes pre-recorded videos, lab exercises, and optional slides that were used in the recorded videos. You may move ahead in the course at an independent pace, or follow the course schedule.

Choose from the following start dates: Jan. 17, 2023, Feb. 27, 2023, or May 1, 2023.

By completing the AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Certificate, you’ll earn a frameable institutional certificate and three continuing education units. Once you have completed the AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Certificate you’ll be invited to pair up with an industry mentor and attend an upcoming tech conference.

