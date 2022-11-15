Daniil Medvedev loses all-Russian ATP Finals battle to Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev won the battle of the Russians at the ATP Finals as he started his campaign with a 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(7) win over compatriot Daniil Medvedev. It was the first time in seven years that two players from the same country faced off at the season-ending event as both men suffered patches of poor form before the world No 7 finally won in two hours and 30 minutes.

Medvedev and Rublev were facing off for the sixth time with their record heavily in favour of the 2020 champion who had won four of their five meetings, though the world No 7 won their most recent clash in Cincinnati last year. And Rublev appeared to pick up from where he left off in their last meeting as he looked like the better player in the early stages of the match, breaking for a 3-1 lead.

The world No 5 managed to step up his level a few games later and earned a crucial break as his compatriot served for the first set, with Medvedev getting lucky on a couple of net cords before Rublev threw in a double fault. The higher-ranked Russian then saved two set points on his serve before forcing a tiebreak where Rublev blew four more set points as he went from a 6-2 lead to 6-6.

It was Medvedev who eventually stole the set 7-6(7) in 52 minutes after saving seven match points as the world No 7 began venting his frustrations to chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani after being left unhappy with a couple of calls during the tiebreak after losing his huge lead. Despite suffering a mental collapse at the end of the first set it was Rublev who got the early break again in the second set, taking a 2-1 lead while Medvedev started complaining to his player box.

JUST IN: Nadal tipped to win ATP Finals for two reasons despite Fritz upset