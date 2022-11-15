DEAL OF THE DAY: Aldi is bringing back hurricane candles for £25

The easiest way to transform the scent of any home is by adding a candle, and it also provides warmth which is essential during the cold season. Aldi previously launched its massive hurricane candles online and in-store last year to hundreds of glowing reviews from shoppers.

The retailer has now officially brought back its hurricane candles just in time for Christmas.

Available online now, the candles are huge at 2.5kg and have a burn time of 270 hours, which is long enough to last through seasons.

With four wicks, it can fill any size room with its scent and Aldi is bringing back the candle with three delightful smells; Velvety Rose, Pomegranate and Lime & Basil.

Priced at just £24.99 each, it’s a whopping £325 less than the Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Luxury Candle, which is currently £350 for the same size.