Debra Heiling – Redwood Falls Gazette

Debra Heiling, 71, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Sleepy Eye Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Fritz on Main in Morgan. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Morgan. Visitation will continue from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Fritz on Main in Morgan. Burial will be at a later date in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Morgan. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.

Debra “Deb” Lynne Heiling was born to Vernon and Helen (Frank) Okins on March 21, 1951, at the Tracy Hospital. She had graduated from Morgan High School. On April 13, 1971, Deb married Joseph Heiling and they resided in Morgan. Together they enjoyed bowling and playing cards. Deb was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan. Throughout her retirement she enjoyed going to Jackpot, reading the newspaper, and researching genealogy.

Deb is survived by her daughter, Jenny (Scott) Hillesheim of Sleepy Eye and their sons Jordan, Alex, Bailey, and Spencer Hillesheim; her son, Jeff (Melonie) Heiling of Springfield and their children Vishé and Arynzi Rabb, and Brecken Heiling; brothers, Chuck (Deb) Okins, Mike (Joan) Okins, and Steve (Jodee) Okins; sister-in-law, Judy (Jerry) Huiras and Barb Fischer; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Heiling; her daughter, Jacqueline in infancy; father- and mother-in-law, Alois and Evelyn Heiling; sisters-in-law, Janice Mohlenbrock and Jeanie Gareis; brothers-in-law, Elmer Gareis, George Mohlenbrock, Jim Heiling, and Jack Heiling.

Blessed be her memory.