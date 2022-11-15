Desperate Tesco shoppers fight over reduced food





Supermarket shoppers grabbed and pushed one another as they grappled to secure discounted food in the “reduced to clear” section of a Tesco supermarket. Video footage of the incident emerged on TikTok and the clip quickly went viral, amassing over six million views. The battle for cut-price food broke out amid the cost of living crisis which has seen the cost of everyday products soar as a result of the UK economic chaos.

One Tesco employee attempted to force the crowd of shoppers back using a stack of crates to clear a path. The woman in the video pushed back against the shop assistant as the employee shouted: “No! No! Move!” As the shoppers grew impatient, the Tesco employee was brutally shoved out of the way as the group descended on the reduced section. Some shoppers piled up armfuls of discounted products, barely taking note of the items in their hands as they chucked the food into nearby trolleys.

In the desperate attempt to secure cheap food, the shoppers in the clip shoved one another and snatched at the bargains others were already holding in their hands. The shoppers continued to scramble for reduced products, undeterred by young children watching the brawl nearby. The video footage has emerged as the cost of living crisis has pushed thousands of Britons towards food banks in search of food after supermarket prices became unaffordable for the millions struggling to balance their finances. Read more: Food bank volunteer fears he might return in the queue as devastati…

The Trussell Trust, a non-profit organisation that works to end the need for food banks in the UK, has reported a concerning rise in the need for emergency food parcels. The organisation reported more emergency food parcels were distributed between April and September 2022 than ever before over the same period. Compared to data from five years ago, the need for food banks within the UK has increased by a staggering 81 percent. Chief Executive of the Trussell Trust Emma Revie said: “These new statistics show that, even in summer months, people are struggling to afford the essentials and we are expecting that this winter will be the hardest yet for food banks and the people they support. This is not right.” Don’t miss:

