Diaz Announces Three Signees in 2023 Class – University of Georgia Athletics

The University of Georgia men’s tennis program has signed three players in the 2023 class, made up of a five-star and two four-star recruits according to tennisrecruiting.net, head coach Manny Diaz announced on Tuesday.The current signees of the incoming class include four-stars Parker Jacques of Huntsville, Ala. And Parker Mariencheck of Raleigh, N.C. as well as five-star Davis Taylor of Atlanta.“We’re extremely excited about this class,” said associate head coach. “What stands out is that they’re all great kids that happen to be great tennis players as well. We cannot wait to start working with them.”Parker Jacques | Madison Academy | Huntsville, Ala.Coming from Madison Academy, Jacques was the 97th-best prospect in the class of 2022 and a four-star recruit. He helped lead his high school to its first-ever state championship in 2021 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association 4A-5A class. During his junior season, Jacques also won the state singles title, winning the championship with a straight-set 6-0, 6-0 win.Jacques followed in his dad’s footsteps by winning both the singles and doubles state titles for Madison Academy and playing collegiate tennis for Georgia.His father, Eddie, was the top-ranked player coming out of high school in 1991, helping the Bulldogs win three-straight conference titles while in Athens, was an NCAA All-American in 1997 and was a regional winner of the Arthur Ashe Sportsmanship and Leadership Award as a collegiate athlete.“Parker Jacques is a tremendous kid,” said Coach Diaz. “He grew up a Georgia fan because of his family, he loves Georgia tennis. He’s got tremendous character and leadership abilities. He’s been working extremely hard this year, getting stronger in the gym. We see Parker with huge upside, and he’ll be a great presence not only on the tennis courts but in the locker room as well.”Parker Mariencheck | Crossroads FLEX Academy | Raleigh, N.C.A four-star prospect, Mariencheck is the 118th-ranked player in the 2023 class with 25 wins against other four and three-star players, a pair of victories against players in the ITF Juniors World Rankings and an 11.3 Universal Tennis Rating.The Raleigh, N.C. native has been ranked a top-10 junior in his home state for the past four years. He was a sixth-place finisher at the Winter Nationals Boys’ 18s in Florence, S.C. this year and finished in the top 64 of a 256-person field at the Boys’ 18s National Championships this past August in Kalamazoo, Mich. His favorite tennis player is Rafael Nadal and his favorite athlete outside of tennis is Kobe Bryant.Mariencheck native comes from a family of Bulldogs. His father Bobby played for Georgia men’s tennis from 1990 until his graduation in 1994, earning All-American status three times and advancing to the 1991 NCAA Doubles Tournament semifinals with partner Wade McGuire. His mother Nikole was also a member of the graduating class of 1994 from UGA.“We feel like Parker’s best tennis is ahead of him,” said Coach Hunt. “He’s shown tremendous growth and progress over the last six months, and we see him continuing to get better and better, especially once he gets to join our program.”Davis Taylor | UTA Tennis Academy | Capstone Academy | AtlantaTaylor is a five-star recruit and currently the 67th-ranked prospect on tennisrecruiting.net, peaking at No. 43. The incoming freshman has an impressive resume, most recently reaching the semifinal round of the Atlanta Junior ITF event in October and the quarterfinals of the Horgen Switzerland Junior ITF event in September.Taylor also previously earned a Gold Ball at the UTSA National Championship for the Boys’ 14 field, finished top-15 in the nation in the 12s and 14s field and reached the quarterfinals in doubles for both the Boys’ 14 National Claycourts and Boys’ 14 National Hardcourts.Coming from the UTA Tennis Academy, the high school senior holds an unweighted 3.8 grade point average while taking all honors courses at Capstone Academy for academics.“Davis Taylor is a very accomplished player,” said Coach Diaz. “He is someone we see contributing in both singles and doubles in the near future. He has tremendous character, and he couldn’t be more excited to join our family, and the feeling is mutual. We’re ecstatic about having Davis come and join our program.”The Bulldogs will next be in action at the start of the 2023 spring dual season, with the team’s first match coming against the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee, Fla. on January 15, 2023.