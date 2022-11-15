Drivers face huge fines for having condensation on their windscreens

With temperatures slowly dropping, motorists are dealing with added car issues, from condensation and frost to potentially hazardous driving conditions. Experts are urging drivers to make a few simple checks before setting off to ensure they are keeping themselves and others safe on the road, and avoid fines.
Hayley O’Connor at Go Car Credit commented on the fines, saying: “With the changing weather, priority one is to stay safe in challenging autumn driving conditions.
“However, we also understand that people want to avoid paying unnecessary fines.
“If you fall foul of all these laws, it could cost you upwards of £21,000.”
“As such, we’ve created some guidance on how to maintain your car this autumn, to help our customers stay safe and avoid potential fines.”
Leaves on the windscreen
The same section of The Road Vehicles Regulations applies to this, with drivers being urged to clear any autumn leaves from their car before setting off.
This should be done regularly, ensuring that there aren’t any around the windscreen, windows or bonnet, or they could risk a £1,000 fine.
If left, they could impact visibility out of the windscreen and could get caught in the windscreen wipers, causing streaks to become visible.
Road conditions
Driving winds, rain, sleet, and snow can be tricky at the best of times, but even more so for those that don’t experience driving in these conditions often.
If motorists lose control of their vehicle due to driving too quickly for the road conditions, police could issue a charge for dangerous driving.
This could see motorists fined £5,000 and issued with up to nine penalty points on their driving licence.
