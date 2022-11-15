Drivers warned of the most expensive EVs to charge

Based on Zap-Map statistics, there were more than 530,000 battery-electric vehicles on UK roads at the end of August 2022.

The UK, and the rest of the world, have seen massive increases in the uptake of electric vehicles in the past five years thanks to developing infrastructure and technology.

Earlier this year, Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest public charging networks, announced it would be increasing its charging prices.

In a statement from its CEO, Ian Johnston, it was revealed that the company would increase its rapid charging rate to £1 per kWh.