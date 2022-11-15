Elderly Lafayette woman escapes house fire, loses pets

Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire that took place in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street.

Around 6:57 a.m. firefighters arrived on scene within 4 minutes to a single family home with flames coming from the doors and windows.

Neighbors of the burning home informed authorities that the owner had escaped the fire and was safe at a neighbors home.

Emergency crews entered the home to combat the fire. After fifteen minutes of suppression activities, the fire was extinguished. The home sustained heavy fire damage.

Firefighters searched the home for the owner’s pets, but unfortunately, her two cats did not survive the fire elements.

The 94-year-old female homeowner was watching television when the fire broke out.

According to authorities, she heard a popping sound coming from the plug of her window A/C and heating unit.

Shortly afterwards, she noticed the wall was on fire. She exited out of the front door, at which time a neighbor leaving for work heard her hollering outside and came to assist her off the front porch.

The elderly homeowner did not sustain any injuries.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the living room from an electrical malfunction in the outlet causing an arc. The heater was being utilized in the window unit. The arc ignited curtains draping over it.

The fires quickly spread to other combustible materials in the home.

The fire was ruled an accident.