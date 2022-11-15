Elon Musk says Twitter Blue verification is coming back November 29th | Engadget

Elon Musk has set a new date for Twitter Blue’s paid verification to return: November 29th. The new date comes just a few days after the company paused the roll out and halted new sign-ups after the site was overrun by pranksters and scammers impersonating brands, celebrities and other high-profile accounts.

Musk said the return date was set to give the company enough time “to make sure that it is rock solid.” Musk didn’t say what changes may come with Blue’s relaunch, but the company has already brought back “official” labels in an effort to reassure advertisers. Musk that verified Twitter users will be unable to change their display names without losing their checkmark “until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service.”

Twitter, which was losing advertisers even before paid verification launched, has seen even more brands pull back from the platform since the botched rollout of Twitter Blue. In addition to the “official” labels, Musk has proposed other was companies may be better able to identify official accounts, including a suggestion that organizations will be able to “identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.” It’s unclear how that idea might fit into Twitter’s revamped verification plans.

We’ve reached out to Twitter for more information, but the company no longer has a communications team.