Elvis Graceland upstairs – ‘I accidentally rang up sleeping King’

When Elvis Presley purchased Graceland in 1957, he went out of his way to up his security. The King installed a security wall with one-way mirrors at the top of the main staircase, which can be seen from the bottom of the stairs on the tour today. He had an open house policy for the Memphis Mafia, yet his personal safe haven on the first floor was by invite only.

Elvis had cameras installed around the mansion so that he could see who was in the house when he came downstairs via a security video feed upstairs. Yet sometimes The King didn’t bother and would order up food and drink via an internal intercom.

The Memphis Mafia could also call up Elvis in his bedroom, although picking the right time was crucial as you didn’t want to wake him.

One member of the inner circle was The King’s cousin Billy Smith. His son Danny was a childhood friend of Lisa Marie’s who accidentally phoned up Elvis’ bedside intercom when he was sleeping.