ENGAGE LINK Launches Business Metaverse – XR Today

Watch on YouTube.

XR Today’s Rory Greener hosts the CEO of Engage XR, David Whelan.

In this session, we discuss the following:

Engage LINK, introducing the platform, its features, and who it is made for

How does a business operate on a Metaverse platform, what benefits exist over conventional video conferencing software?

Launch partners and the use cases that exist on Engage LINK

What is unique about Engage LINK’s Metaverse collaboration and communication brand?

Where is the Metaverse going?

If you’re looking for more information on this topic, visit this page.

Thanks for watching; if you’d like more content like this, don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE to our channel. You can also join in the conversation on our Twitter and LinkedIn pages.