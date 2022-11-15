ENGAGE LINK Launches Business Metaverse – XR Today

XR Today’s Rory Greener hosts the CEO of Engage XR, David Whelan.
In this session, we discuss the following:
- Engage LINK, introducing the platform, its features, and who it is made for
- How does a business operate on a Metaverse platform, what benefits exist over conventional video conferencing software?
- Launch partners and the use cases that exist on Engage LINK
- What is unique about Engage LINK’s Metaverse collaboration and communication brand?
- Where is the Metaverse going?
