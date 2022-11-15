England boss Gareth Southgate has set up Harry Maguire ‘support line’

Maguire has won 48 caps for England and has been a mainstay under the Southgate regime. But his inclusion in the World Cup squad was scoffed at, especially in the absence of high performers like Fikayo Tomori and Chris Smalling.

It’s no understatement to suggest the former Hull City and Leicester City star is fighting for his United career, with Ten Hag reportedly ready to cash in on him to fund the next stage of his Old Trafford rebuild. The Qatar World Cup feels make or break for England, Southgate and Maguire.

