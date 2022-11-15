Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man Utd with Kylian Mbappe lined up as his replacement – Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s newspapers…

THE TIMES

Erik ten Hag does not want Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Manchester United again with club chiefs agreeing that the team are better without him.

Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at January’s Australian Open after his three-year visa ban was overturned by the country’s government.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have accelerated their plans to replace Cristiano Ronaldo – with France superstar Kylian Mbappe having emerged as a shock target.

Gareth Southgate has set up his own “support line” to Harry Maguire in the build-up to the World Cup.

A ‘psychic’ alpaca has predicted England will qualify for the World Cup knockout stages despite losing to Iran in their opener – but Wales won’t make it out of the group.

THE SUN

David Beckham has made a sensational move to lure Cristiano Ronaldo to Inter Miami.

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure is tipped to reject any interest from Wigan and stay at Tottenham as youth coach – despite hoping to become a manager.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United will consider tearing up Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in the January transfer window – as long as he does not demand a pay-off for the remainder of his deal.

Sports lawyer Stephen Taylor Heath talks through the likely procedure Manchester United would take if Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments brought the club into ‘disrepute’



Newcastle United’s owners will not gamble to chase a Champions League place this winter, despite recently congratulating manager Eddie Howe for a brilliant start to the season.

Gareth Southgate is planning to help England’s players cope with the intense heat of Qatar by holding morning training sessions this week ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on Monday.

Milton Keynes has missed out on the list of 14 venues for a draft British Isles bid for the 2028 European Championship because it is too small.

MCC will roll out a ‘smart’ cricket ball next summer that will revolutionise umpiring in the amateur game with the use of an app.

Azeem Rafiq on Monday night stood accused of twice exposing his private parts to women while playing for Yorkshire.

Discussions are under way to reform the County Championship with Division One reducing to eight teams.

DAILY EXPRESS

Jake Paul has set Tommy Fury a seven-day deadline to come to terms with him for a third fight attempt. The YouTube star confirms that he is willing to go along with TNT’s plans to host the fight in the United Kingdom next February.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be spared from the sack because he’s still picking up the tab for stopping Celtic’s bid for 10-in-a-row.

Celtic believe double-winning boss Ange Postecoglou will knock back any advances from Japan with the Australian shot to the top of Japan’s wishlist to replace head coach Hajime Moriyasu if he flops at the World Cup.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland stars were given an armed guard as they went on a walkabout from the team hotel in Diyarbakir on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday night’s friendly with Turkey.