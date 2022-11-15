F1 team boss demands rules ‘refinement’ after Red Bull penalty

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has demanded F1 “refines” the rules after Red Bull’s budget cap penalty. Steiner admitted the governing body needed to “work on that regulation” and tweak penalties after Red Bull breached the cap.

The Haas boss made the comments when asked if F1’s new regulations have worked well. The budget cap was introduced for the first time last year in a bid to improve the show on track.

Steiner said: “I think financial worked. The teams are closer together, all the teams have scored points this year. There are two battles going on still, at the end of the season, when the World Championship has been decided, between fourth and fifth and eighth and ninth at the moment.

“So I think on that side, it worked. Obviously, as we saw, with the breach of the budget cap, we need to do some refinement, work on that regulation, penalties and so on but it’s a completely new concept and we can’t expect it to be too perfect the first time.”

