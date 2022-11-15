Ferne McCann claims acid attack voice note was to ‘protect family’

Ferne McCann has issued an apology to the victims of her ex-partner, Arthur Collins, who is currently in jail for injuring 22 people in a 2017 acid attack. Last week, voice recordings were leaked which appeared to show Ferne calling one of his victims, Sophie Hall, “ugly” and a “c***”.

In a statement, Ferne said: “I want to apologise to all the victims of Arthur Collins’ abhorrent actions in 2017…In particular I want to apologise to Sophie Hall.

“I do not believe her to be ugly or stupid. She has been brave beyond belief.”

Ferne added that she is “unable” to give her full side of the story because there are “important and significant legal proceedings” at play.

She continued to The Sun: “What I can say is that the voice messages that are being released are manipulated; edited and taken entirely out of context.