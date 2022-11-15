Ferrari to ‘sack Mattia Binotto’ imminently as F1 replacement decided

But he left just a year later following a disagreement with the team’s managing director, Cyril Abiteboul. The following year saw Vasseur step up to be appointed as the managing director, CEO and team principal of Sauber Motorsport AG.

He’s stayed in charge ever since, with Sauber now being renamed Alfa Romeo through their title sponsor.

They’ve enjoyed good success this year with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu helping the team currently sit sixth in the standings – their highest position since 2012.