First video of huge bomb crater after Russian missiles land in Poland

Footage has emerged of the aftermath of a Russian missile strike intended for Ukraine that landed in a small Polish village near the border, killing two people. During Russia’s most extensive barrage of bombs to date, firing at locations hundreds of miles behind the front lines, the war appears to have spilt over into neighbouring countries, including NATO-member Poland. Fears for nations that share a border with Ukraine being struck by Russian missiles have been a constant point of discussion among NATO forces and the West, and after nine months of fighting, such concerns appear to have become a reality.

In the footage, a lorry can be seen turned on its side after the missile struck nearby. A huge crater surrounded by rubble and broken farm equipment showed the exact point the bomb hit.

Two people in the area, the village of Przewodow, roughly ten kilometres northwest of the Ukrainian border, were killed in the wayward strike, a senior US intelligence official claimed.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information but he said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”

Neighbouring Moldova, which shares a border with the southwest of Ukraine, near Odessa, was also affected. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

