Five remote jobs where you can work from anywhere and earn up to £136k

With an ever-growing amount of data available to businesses, professionals with the analysis skills to transform this into valuable insight are in high demand. According to LinkedIn, data science grew nine percent from 2020 to 2021 in the UK.

Data analysts can expect to earn £59,243 and there are 10,532 remote jobs available.

Roman Peskin, co-founder of ELVTR, said: “There are plenty of opportunities even during a crisis. If your profession has a gloomy career outlook, now is the time to start learning useful skills that will open up new doors, and search far and wide for a job that pays well and that you love to do.

“With 30 percent of UK jobs now remote, the world really is your oyster, so don’t limit yourself to your city or town when looking for new opportunities.”